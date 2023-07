Animal averts clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2

Today's big news is that the release date of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been postponed. Instead of August, the film will now make it to the theatres on December 1. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a video to make the announcement and said that the film is in post-production stage. This also means that the film has averted clashing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Well, here's looking at other films who are going to clash at the box office in 2023-2024.