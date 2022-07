Anita Hassanandani

Today, let's have a dekko at the Tv actresses who've once ruled hearts on TV and are now social media stars. Well, some have taken a conscious break and some are enjoying their free time and are busy being influencers. First up, we have Anita Hassanandani. The actress has been a part of various popular TV shows. However, for years now, she has been away from acting projects. She is enjoying being a doting mommy to her son, Aaravv. Anita has also turned into an influencer on social media. It’s great to have an income while not taking on any heavy-duty projects, isn’t it?