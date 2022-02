Image credit: Instagram

Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv turns one

Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 9. They named him Aaravv. As their firstborn turned one, happy parents left no stone unturned in making the day for their little munchkin a special one. From creamy cakes to poolside outing, Anita and Rohit celebrated son Aaravv's first birthday in Goa. Take a look.