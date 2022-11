Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi's hubby Vivek Dahiyanis her biggest inspiration in her weight loss journey. Divyanka is very consistent in the gym. She has a strict diet that starts with a healthy green juice followed with fruits, pancakes in the breakfast without oil and later in afternoon lots of fibres with rice and roti. If you are inspired with any one of these ladies than you can too lead a healthy lifestyle like them.