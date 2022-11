Anjali Arora celebrates her birthday in a grand manner

Anjali Arora returned to Mumbai a couple of hours ago. The Lock Upp beauty has been out of India for a while it seems. The actress threw a grand birthday bash late last night in the city. Anjali is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans have been pouring a lot of wishes for her on her special day. They have been sharing a lot of posts for Anjali. Talking about her birthday, Urfi Javed, Paras Kalnawat, Ali Merchant and more. Anjali herself looked very pretty in a red velvet gown. She also cut a cake with the paparazzi.