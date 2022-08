Image credit: Instagram

Check Anjali Arora's top 5 exotic pictures

Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has been in the news of late because of her alleged MMS leaked video which took everyone by surprise. Although she has denied that the girl being sexually involved with a man is not her, Anjali continues to face the unsavoury questions pertaining to the viral MMS video. Before the controversy, Anjali has been leaving her fans jaw-dropped with her exotic pictures on social media. Take a look.