Image credit: Instagram

Anjali Arora’s MMS

Anjali Arora, who was a social media sensation, became a household name after her stint in Lock Upp. A few days ago, she made it to the headlines because of a leaked MMS. The girl in the MMS looked liked Anjali, but she later cleared that it’s not her in the MMS, and also got emotional while talking about it. She said that she also has a family and people should not do such things with her.