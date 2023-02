Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh's Tere Ishq Main Ghayal has got TRP of 1.3. There are key contributing factors to the same. The original show has an existing fandom and people are curious for the adaptation. Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani are at top of their stardom. The show is well-edited and the unique atmospherics make it stand out. It is nice to see a different show get such a good response.