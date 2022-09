Ankit Siwach in Imlie

Ankit Siwach will be playing the main role in Imlie after the leap. He is going to replace Fahmaan Khan who has become a star after the show. Ankit Siwach has done shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Manmohini in the past. Ankit Siwach was a model in Delhi before he joined the TV industry.