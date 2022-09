Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Gauri Ganpati puja

Ganesh Chaturthi has returned this year and as always, the entire country, but especially Maharashtra, is celebrating the festival with great pomp and joy. And just like every year, Ganpati festivities are being rung in with joie de vivre in Bollywood and the TV industry as both are an intrinsic part of Maharashtra. Check out how Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain are celebrating Gauri Ganpati at their beautiful home…