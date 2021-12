Real estate

Vicky Jain’s family also has a real estate firm named Mahavir Builders and Promoters. The head office of the coal business is located at the Mahavir Inspire House, which is a sprawling commercial complex. It is a located in the business area of Bilaspur. As of now, they have two upcoming residential projects in the city. It is rumoured that the Jain family also has wooden furniture shops in Bilaspur. From colonial designs to contemporary pieces, they sell at wholesale rates.