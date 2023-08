Ankita Lokhande drops mushy pictures with her husband Vicky Jain fans call them munchkins.

Ankita and Vicky are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the TV industry, and these mushy pictures of the couple are making their fans swoon over their chemistry. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande gets badly criticised for posting a lovey dovey video with Vicky Jain; netizens call it vulgar and cheap