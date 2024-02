Khanzaadi

Just like fellow contestant Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi too wanted to back out from Bigg Boss 17. She didn't like the fact that her medical issue was made a butt of joke and she was forced to reveal that she was in a wheelchair for three years. Khanzaadi deliberately didn't perform tasks and stopped contributing to the game so that the makers would eventually remove her. After her exit, Khanzaadi accepted that she was very happy being out as she was getting mentally disturbed in the house.