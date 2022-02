Image credit: Instagram/ Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain take part in post-wedding rituals

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande got married to her beau Vicky Jain in December. The two lovebirds had jetted off together a couple of days ago. And now, we know. Ankita and Vicky took part in the post-wedding rituals. Ankita posed for pictures with Vicky's family members too. The actress looked really gorgeous in a red bandhani saree which had a broad silver border. Let's check out the pictures from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's post-wedding ritual here...