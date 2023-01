Makar Sankranti 2023: Ankita Lokhande's traditional Maratha look is divine

The look of a traditional Marathi bride can be helluva regal and elegant. Ankita Lokhande looked like sheer royalty as she posed in a black Paithani saree for her Makar Sankranti 2023 celebrations. Her husband Vicky Jain was also in a black kurta. The couple make it hard for us to take our eyes off them in the new set of pics. Ankita Lokhande looks straight out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali and we cannot wait to see her in one more historical.