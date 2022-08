Ankita Bhargava got married to Karan Patel

Popular TV actress Ankita Bhargava is happily married to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel who is the head of his family business. His father has an exports and packaging business. Karan is the only son. The two are proud parents to daughter Mehr. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain expecting their first baby; Rakhi Sawant confirms the news