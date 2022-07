Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress was seen at recent awards show in a blue gown. The teal-coloured sequinned gown was as sparkly as it could be. Ankita Lokhande teamed it with silver heels and purple earrings. The styling was done by Shaleena Nathani whom we know as the stylist for Deepika Padukone. Ankita Lokhande looked sizzling. It is evident that she has been working hard on her physique. The actress also follows a strict diet.