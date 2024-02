Is Munawar Faruqui doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. The show was loved and it was a hit season. The contestants of the show got all the love and the TRPs were quite decent. After the show ended the contestants of the show got new work. They are already on their new journey. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show. Munawar is reportedly approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, nothing is confirmed.