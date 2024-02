Ankita Lokhande

TV shows and reality TV shows have always been special for the audience. The shows are a hit because of the people associated with it. However, sometimes the celebrities have behaved unprofessionally that has proved to be a loss for the show and hence, the stars were asked to leave. One such thing happened with Ankita Lokhande. She was once sacked from Comedy Circus and was replaced by Shweta Tiwari. As per reports, used to came late on set which was why she couldn't give more time to practise her character properly. This affected the TRPs and she was removed for her uncooperative and unprofessional behaviour.