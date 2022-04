Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took a jibe at Saif Ali Khan that he has kids every decade. She joked that she told Saif that it was not going to happen in his sixties. Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa].