Ankita Lokhande does a Sridevi

Nobody can ever come remotely close to doing anything Sridevi ever did on screen. There are many who try, but only few at least make a fist of it. Thankfully, Ankita Lokhande being as talented and beautiful as she is, has fallen under that rare latter category. The Pavitra Rishta actress has donned a blue saree reminiscent of what Sridevi had draped herself with in the iconic song, Kate Nahin Kat Te, from the masterpiece, Mr. India, and the way she holds herself in it, coupled with how her pallu flies in the wind at least somewhat harks back to those arresting visuals of the legendary actress. Check out more of her pics in said blue saree below: