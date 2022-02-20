Ankita Lokhande recreates Sridevi's iconic blue-saree look from Mr. India and we can't help but croon 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' – view pics
Ankita Lokhande has donned a blue saree reminiscent of what Sridevi had worn in the iconic song, Kate Nahin Kat Te, from Mr. India, and the way she holds herself, coupled with how her pallu flies in the wind harks back to those visuals of the legend