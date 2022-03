Image credit: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita Lokhande shares UNSEEN pic from post-wedding rituals with Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is one of the most loved actresses on Indian television. She got married to the love of her life Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai in December. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a couple of years and finally tied the knot last year. They would dish out couple goals even when they were dating. However, ever since they got married, seeing them together has been such a treat for their fans. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have taken couple goals to another level with their chemistry and bond. Recently, Ankita Lokhande shared some UNSEEN pictures from her post-wedding rituals. And boy, oh boy, it looks so much fun! Let's check them out below: