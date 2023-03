Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh has been trying very hard to get space in Bollywood for quite some time now. She has done small roles in big Bollywood movies like Baghban and more. But till now, audiences haven't resonated with her. For now, all eyes are on Hiramandi. She plays one of the female leads in it.