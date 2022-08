Here's what these TV actresses made for their pehli rasoi ceremony

Several telly actresses have walked down the aisle and have been enjoying their marital bliss. These actresses are amazingly handling their personal as well as professional lives with much ease. The actresses performed pehli rasoi ceremony and seemed to impress their in-laws. From Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy to Shraddha Arya; a look at actresses who impressed their in-laws post marriage.