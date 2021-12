What a beautiful wedding!

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jian have finally tied the knot. This is the second big wedding this month from the world of showbiz after that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And while several hazy, photoshopped and unofficial pics pf the newlywed couple have been floating around since last night, Ankita Lokhande herself has now shared the first pics from her wedding, including her pheras, ring ceremony and everything in-between, and they’re the dreamy, gorgeous real-deal we’ve been waiting for. Check them out here…