Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pampered with presents on their wedding

The wedding of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain was a grand affair. They had booked Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel for the festivities. As per a YouTube channel, the two have been flooded with gifts from their industry friends. It apparently includes a Mini Cooper from Tiger Shroff, diamond set from Ekta Kapoor and lots of other friends. Here is a lowdown…