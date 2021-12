Image credit: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain Engagement Pictures

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot today. The wedding will take place in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, and it will be attended by close friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities have been going on from the past few days, and the pictures and the videos of the same have been doing the rounds of social media. Check out the stunning pictures of the couple from their engagement…