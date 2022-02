Image credit: Instagram

Celebs galore at Anmol Ambani-Krisha Shah wedding

Jai Anmol Ambani, elder son of business tycoon Anil Ambani and former actress Tina Ambani, got married to his girlfriend Krisha Shah over the weekend in Mumbai. The couple had gotten engaged in December last year. The wedding took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind, which was attended by the Bachchan family, Suniel Shetty and the Kapoor family among other guests. Take a look.