Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding looks: Bride's Tarun Tahiliani lehenga to groom's ivory-gold sherwani, DECODING every detail

Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding look decoded

Anshula looked honestly stunning in a peach-hued Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, with delicate floral motifs that were embroidered using golden thread. She paired it up with a Banarasi dupatta and a soft pink veil, and then there was also this third dupatta draped in a graceful way over her right arm, finished with heavy zardozi work, which gave the whole look a very regal touch. Her jewellery was equally exquisite, studded with kundan, emeralds, and other precious stones. She wore her hair in a sleek bun, accessorised with a maang tikka, and she kept the makeup minimal, in gentle monochromatic peach shades, so it matched the outfit perfectly like it was meant to.