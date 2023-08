Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa will see a lot of drama next week. Anupamaa is going to deal with a lot of issues. She will come to know of Pakhi and Adhik’s relationship. She will ask Pakhi to stop the domestic violence happening with her. Anupamaa will also have to deal with Romil who will be seen misbehaving with Anuj after he is stopped from having alcohol. She also has to face Malti Devi and Dimpy’s hatred.