Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa upcoming twist:

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupama is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It currently focuses on Anupamaa's marital life and her kids' life. Especially Kinjal and Toshu aka Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra. In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see Kinjal's godh bharai taking place. Here are some of the BTS pictures from the sets of Anupama: