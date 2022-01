Image credit: Twitter

Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's happiness due to Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anupamaa making a heart-shaped paratha for Anuj. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has finally fallen in love with Anuj. However, she is yet to confess her feelings to him. Anu wants Anuj to sort out his differences with Mukku first. She also wants Mukku's life to get sorted since Anuj is worried about the same. However, Anu is not hiding her feelings and has been dropping subtle hints all the time. Anuj is yet to catch up on but is enjoying all the love that Anu is showering up on him. His happiness on seeing the heart-shaped paratha has sent MaAn fans into a tizzy. They are loving a happier Anuj in the episodes.