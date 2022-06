Barkha's first evil plan fails

Barkha decides to have big party, like a reception for Anuj and Anupamaa, where she will also kickstart her plan against MaAn's business. However, Anuj will tell her that they cannot have a party at this time since there were post-wedding rituals planned at the Shah house which will keep them busy. Barkha will be left devastated that now her plan will be delayed and she will have to come up with something else. The show is getting exciting each day and it will be very interesting to see how MaAn get over all the challenges.