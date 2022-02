Image credit: Twitter/ #Anupamaa

Anupamaa: Bring light-hearted moments

Of late, we are seeing too much focus on the Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) manipulating Mukku (Aneri Vajani) track. While there are scenes of Anuj and Anupamaa too, the fans of the show miss the light-hearted romance. The characters are having a journey but the drama has been too emotional for the fans.