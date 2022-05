Baa cursing Anupamaa

It is clear that Baa is upset with Anupamaa for getting married to Anuj. And often we see the two ladies getting into arguments. But once, it went all out of control and Baa cursed Anupamaa. This left fans furious. A comment made by netizen over this read, 'What point are makers trying to prove when they made #Anupamaa bawl her eyes out that her 'maa' cursed her? Its too much even for Anupamaa's standards (my POV), This is not 'goodness' but this is toxicity! Ultimately as of today V n Baa won by snatching Anu's happiness!'