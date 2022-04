Anupamaa and its upcoming twists!

The TV show Anupamaa headlined by Rupali Ganguly is among the most-watched TV shows currently. It also stars Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. Fans are immensely in love with Anupamaa as she is standing up for herself and trying to find happiness. Despite a failed marriage, she is now willing to give love a second chance. The latest track of Anupamaa is of Anu and Anuj Kapadia getting married. But it will not be without any drama!