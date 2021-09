Image credit: Instagram

Knows his limits and puts other's first

Anuj harbours feelings for Anupamaa and Gopi Kaka keeps on pestering him to confess to Anu about his love. But Anuj knows that Anu is happy where she is and she has her family, her kids and her own life. He doesn't want to bother Anupamaa with his own feelings and knows his limits. He isn't selfish. That is why when he dreams of Anu as his partner, he gets shocked and shaken since he feels he doesn't have the right to dream about such possibilities.