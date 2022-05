Image credit: Instagram

Anupamaa 7 SHOCKING TWISTS: Vanraj will try to scare Anupamaa

Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey will try to scare Anupamaa into not getting married to Anuj. He will taunt her saying that she couldn't manage to look after here engagement ring, how will she manage the wedding. He will also assert that Anupamaa will be stuck between spending time with her kids and Anuj which will result in the failure of their marriage. Anuj will take Anupamaa away from there.