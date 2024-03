Anupamaa - Anupamaa

TV shows have a big impact on our lives. The characters in these shows also become an important part. We try to copy and sometimes even try to use the ideas these characters use to solve their issues. TV bahus from top TV shows teach us many things. Here are bahus who teach us to be sanskari as well as independent. Anupamaa is the best example of this. She has been handling all her relationships well and is also independent. She manages to handle her house like a perfect bahu but also gives equal importance to her personal growth and career.