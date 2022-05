Mohsin Khan and Aneri Vajani come together for a project

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan has reunited with Aneri Vajani aka Malvika of Anupamaa. It looks like they are doing a music video together. The two had worked together on the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. Aneri Vajani took to her social media handle to share some BTS shots. They are looking very cute together. The friendship between the two looks evident though they have worked together for eight long years. Both have built a successful career in the TV industry in a short span of time.