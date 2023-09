TV celebs who have left Anupamaa and why

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. The show has always managed to won hearts with its epic storyline and plot. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's on-screen chemistry made fans fall in love with them and how! Anupamaa has always been at the top of the TRP charts. From Muskan Bamne to Paras Kalnawat; a look at television celebs who quit Anupamaa.