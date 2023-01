Rupali Ganguly

Actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa in the show has recently brought home a luxury car. She took to her Instagram and made a big announcement as she shared a video, wherein she was seen with her entire family in the car showroom. The actress cut a cake and also did a pooja with her new Mercedes.