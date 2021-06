Image credit: Instagram/Rupali Ganguly

Monisha's birthday wish for Indu Sarabhai

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has been the all-time favourite show of many. People enjoy watching the funny fights between Maya and his daughter-in-law Monisha. Rosesh Sarabhai's poetry have become quite famous and many memes have been made on it. The show had returned on a digital platform and once again made everyone laugh. However, in this season as well, we did not see a proper end to the show and hence fans have been waiting for the new season of the show. Rupali Ganguly who played Monisha recently shared a beautiful post on Satish Shah aka Indravardhan Sarabhai’s birthday.