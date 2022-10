TV female leads charge hefty fees for their shows

Television actresses have been ruling the industry for a long time now and have always managed to win hearts with their performances. Be it Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa or Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, all of these TV queens have now become household names. Here is a list of popular female leads who charge hefty fees for their roles in TV shows.