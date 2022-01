Finally, the day is here when MAan has come extremely closer to each other!

Finally, the day is here when MAan has come extremely closer to each other! Anupamaa is right now the most popular show. The show is highly appreciated for its progressive content. The most favourite part of the show is currently Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa,'s romance and finally, they are closer and fans cannot get over their romance. Right now MAan is trending on Twitter and their pictures from the show are going VIRAL! The picture shows Anuj comforting Anupamaa and she holding his arms and fans cannot contain their excitement.