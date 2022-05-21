Image credit: Instagram/ Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa's MaAn Insta Live - Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna interact with fans

Anupamaa fans got a treat from Anu and Anuj aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna last evening. The two on-screen lovebirds came LIVE on Instagram and had a hearty chat with their fans, MaAn fans. During their interaction with their fans, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna turned goofy, expressed thanks for all the love, dished out BTS from the sets, cheered on colleagues and more. Anupamaa’s other cast members – Shekhar Shukla aka Mamaji, Jaswir Kaur aka Devika, Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi, Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji, Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra aka Kinjal and Paritosh were some of the guests that featured on MaAn’s Instagram Live. Rupali revealed that they had been shooting on the new set. It seems like the scenes after MaAn’s wedding. Let’s check out what happened in Anupamaa and Anuj aka Rupalig Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s live.