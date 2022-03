Image credit: Google

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles is one of the famous serials right now. The show is ruling the TRP chart, and the makers every week try to put some interesting twists and turns that keeps the audiences hooked to their TV screens. Even in Ormax’s weekly most liked TV show list, Anupamaa is at the top spot or at least in top 5. Right now, the fans of the show are loving the MaAn’s (Anupamaa and Anuj) love story a lot.