Anupamaa – MaAn Ki Shaadi

Finally, in Anupama, Anu (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) are married. Now, MaAn is all set to start their new life, and viewers are excited to know what’s going to happen in the upcoming episodes of the show. Well, an intimate moment between Anu and Anuj has gone viral on social media and surely looks very romantic. After having a look at the pictures, one can guess that they two are having a romantic moment in the car. MaAn fans are super happy about it.