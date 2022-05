Anupamaa high on romance!

TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as the lead is currently ruling the hearts of the masses. Anu and Anuj Kapadia's chemistry is leaving everyone swooning hard. They are finally Mr and Mrs and the sweet moments shared by the two are leaving all the MaAn fans going gaga over the two. Recently, a few pictures of the two enjoying and spending some mushy time by the beach have hit the internet. Take a look at them here.