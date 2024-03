Ram and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

TV is a great source of entertainment for the audience across the globe. Every producer and writer makes efforts to create shows and characters that will stay with the audience for a long time or hopefully, they'll be remembered forever. There are such jodis that exist on TV even today. We will revisit some of the old jodis which fans miss and cannot get over with and also look into the reasons for the same. First up, we have Ram and Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Take your pick at your favourite duo. There was a freshness, a relatability because they were in their 30s and 40s. Their problems and the way they dealt with them, really connected with the fans. Their chemistry was also palpable. Let's have a look at some more jodis.